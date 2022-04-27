Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 511,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,043,351. The company has a market capitalization of $470.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

