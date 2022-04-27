Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.34. 97,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $397.46 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

