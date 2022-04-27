Kidder Stephen W Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 5,784,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

