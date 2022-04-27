Kidder Stephen W Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 518,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $197,252,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.54. 786,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.54 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average is $363.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

