Kidder Stephen W Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 657,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 198,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,864,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. The stock has a market cap of $536.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average of $260.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

