Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

