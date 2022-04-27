Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,336 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

Shares of MA traded up $17.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.57. 5,671,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $353.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.