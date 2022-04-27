Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,151 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 3.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

ROK stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.79. 575,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,886. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

