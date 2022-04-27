Kidder Stephen W Sells 425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,745. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

