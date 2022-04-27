Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 99,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,522. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

