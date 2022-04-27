Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $16,579.23 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,579.23 and $43.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

