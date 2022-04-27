Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

