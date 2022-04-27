Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $60.57 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $60.57 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00378903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004084 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,320,478 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

