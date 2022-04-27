Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.40 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY remained flat at $$3.54 during midday trading on Friday. 159,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,932. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

