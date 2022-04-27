Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.83). Approximately 17,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Kooth alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.13. The company has a market capitalization of £74.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.