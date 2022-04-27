Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

