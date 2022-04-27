Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 432.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,778. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

