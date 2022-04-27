Kryptomon Price Down 7.3% This Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.41 million and $148,187.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.68 or 0.07303397 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

