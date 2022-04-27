Kusama Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $158.42 or 0.00402555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $97.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

