LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 238,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Agora were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $22,266,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $15,865,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

API stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,299. The company has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

