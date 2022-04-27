LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.08% of Rocket Lab USA worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 7.27. 57,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,025. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.23 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.