LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $172.78. 102,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $34,015,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

