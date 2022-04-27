LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.17% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $7,362,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

VLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,653. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

