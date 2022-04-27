Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,396.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

