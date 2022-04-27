Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $88,733.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.