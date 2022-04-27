Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. Lennox International has a one year low of $223.62 and a one year high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

