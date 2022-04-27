Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.14, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$669.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.