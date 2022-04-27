Lethean Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $350,944.96 and $369.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,146.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.88 or 0.07328556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00256024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00781678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00573990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00376538 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

