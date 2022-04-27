Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.