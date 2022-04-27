Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.23. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 83,712 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

