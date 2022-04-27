Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.23. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 83,712 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
