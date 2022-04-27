Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09.
Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
