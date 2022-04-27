LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.