Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $116.72 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Liquity has a total market cap of $116.72 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.09 or 0.07308238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,597,647 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.