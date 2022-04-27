Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $264.55 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005223 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $264.55 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041678 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

