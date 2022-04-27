Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.46 and traded as low as C$33.07. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 1,122,013 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.61. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.50.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.