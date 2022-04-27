Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.46 and traded as low as C$33.07. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 1,122,013 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.61. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.50.
In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
