Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 457,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,401. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.