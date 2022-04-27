LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RAMP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

