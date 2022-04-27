LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

LVOX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,137. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in LiveVox in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter worth $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

