Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $92.14. 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBLCF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

