LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of LPL Financial worth $69,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

LPLA stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 892,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,928. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.