Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $17.64

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 17.64, but opened at 18.88. Lucid Group shares last traded at 18.27, with a volume of 315,386 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 35.67.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.76.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,486,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.