Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.35. 134,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,433,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

