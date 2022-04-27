Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lundin Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

