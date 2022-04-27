Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.88

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 21449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 71,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

