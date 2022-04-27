Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

