Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.67

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.