Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MBUU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,390. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

