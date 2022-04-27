Mango Markets (MNGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $664,536.00

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.59 or 0.07316895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00050447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.