Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

MANH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.38. 15,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

