Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.
MANH traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after acquiring an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
