Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

MANH traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after acquiring an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

